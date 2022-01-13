COVID-19 booster shot availability increases throughout the Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 numbers are going up across the Southern Interior and in turn, more booster shot clinics are opening.

According to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control, there were 441 cases of COVID-19 reported in the Central Okanagan between Jan. 2 and 9, 306 in Penticton and 282 in Vernon.

For comparison, the Central Okanagan figure is more than triple the number of cases diagnosed Nov. 14 to 20, 2021, when numbers appeared to be under control. When the Central Okanagan was a hot spot in the first week of August 2021, there were 922 cases.

With case numbers rising, Interior Health’s immunization clinic capacity has been increased across the Okanagan.

Larger immunization clinics are opening in Kelowna and other Interior communities outside the Okanagan, while other clinics are extending hours and adding more appointments at their current locations. Pharmacies across Interior Health are also adding more appointments.

“Receiving a COVID-19 booster dose is a safe and effective way to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19,” Dr. Sue Pollock, interim chief medical health officer for Interior Health, said in a press release. “With increased COVID-19 activity across the Interior, getting your booster dose is a critical step you can take to reduce your risk of hospitalization and to preserve capacity in the health care system.”

Interior Health said everyone aged 18-plus will receive an invitation to book their appointment for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine approximately six months after the date of their second dose.

Pregnant people 18-plus can get a booster dose eight weeks after their second dose. To book an appointment, they can call the call centre at 1-833-838-2323 and self-identify as pregnant. COVID-19 vaccines are safe to receive at any point in pregnancy.

Booster doses are by appointment only. Once you receive your invite by email or text you will be able to book your appointment. People who still need their first or second dose can drop in or also make an appointment.

For a full list of Interior Health clinics and more information on getting booster doses, first and second doses, and children age five to 11 vaccines visit the Interior Health website.

For information on how to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit the province’s website or call 1-833-838-2323.