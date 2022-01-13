Menu

Education

Province to address COVID-19 contact tracing in Manitoba schools

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 11:39 am
Manitoba Education Minister Cliff Cullen. View image in full screen
Manitoba Education Minister Cliff Cullen. Global News

Manitoba’s education minister and chief public health officer will provide a COVID-19 update on schools Thursday afternoon.

Cliff Cullen and Dr. Brent Roussin, joined by deputy education minister Dana Rudy, will speak at a 3 p.m. press conference about contact tracing in schools.

Read more: Province sticking to Jan. 17 in-class return date for students while NDP calls for remote financial aid

The province said Monday that it’s sticking to its planned back-to-school date for in-class learning on Jan. 17.

Global News will stream the event on this page.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba schools moving back to remote learning until Jan. 17' Manitoba schools moving back to remote learning until Jan. 17
Manitoba schools moving back to remote learning until Jan. 17 – Jan 4, 2022
