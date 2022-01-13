Province to address COVID-19 contact tracing in Manitoba schools

Manitoba’s education minister and chief public health officer will provide a COVID-19 update on schools Thursday afternoon.
Cliff Cullen and Dr. Brent Roussin, joined by deputy education minister Dana Rudy, will speak at a 3 p.m. press conference about contact tracing in schools.
Read more: Province sticking to Jan. 17 in-class return date for students while NDP calls for remote financial aid
The province said Monday that it’s sticking to its planned back-to-school date for in-class learning on Jan. 17.
Global News will stream the event on this page.
Manitoba schools moving back to remote learning until Jan. 17
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments