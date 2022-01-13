Police in Nova Scotia investigating after dog shot and killed

Send this page to someone via email

Police in rural Nova Scotia are investigating after they say a dog was shot and killed.

The RCMP say the incident took place on the evening of Jan. 7, and was reported to police the following day.

According to police, the dog was shot in the community of Marie Joseph in Guysborough County sometime between 9 and 11 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Police say the dog’s owner wasn’t at home, and learned from a neighbour what happened, including that the animal had died.

“Guysborough County District RCMP has been investigating this incident and continues to gather information and evidence,” a police statement says.

The RCMP is asking anyone in the area of Highway 7, or Bakers Road, in Marie Joseph at the time the shooting took place, and who has information about what happened, to either contact them at 902-522-2200, or Crime Stoppers.

No other details have been provided.