Canada

Police in Nova Scotia investigating after dog shot and killed

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 7:47 am
Police in rural Nova Scotia are investigating after they say a dog was shot and killed.

The RCMP say the incident took place on the evening of Jan. 7, and was reported to police the following day.

According to police, the dog was shot in the community of Marie Joseph in Guysborough County sometime between 9 and 11 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Read more: 5 people in custody after robbery at Bedford hotel

Police say the dog’s owner wasn’t at home, and learned from a neighbour what happened, including that the animal had died.

“Guysborough County District RCMP has been investigating this incident and continues to gather information and evidence,” a police statement says.

The RCMP is asking anyone in the area of Highway 7, or Bakers Road, in Marie Joseph at the time the shooting took place, and who has information about what happened, to either contact them at 902-522-2200, or Crime Stoppers.

No other details have been provided.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia Crime tagAnimal Abuse tagDog Abuse tagDog fatally shot tagNS dog killed tagNS SPCA animal abuse tagRCMP NS crime tag

