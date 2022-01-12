Huron OPP looking for missing woman for well-being check

Send this page to someone via email

Huron County Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help in finding a woman to check on her well-being and safety.

OPP say Alyvia Theobald, also known as “Aly,” is 23 years old with no fixed address.

Theobald is described as being five-foot-six, weighing around 120 pounds, with a thin build and blonde hair, according to police.

Police say she is known to wear a nose ring and other facial piercings and was last seen wearing a long black winter jacket with fur on the hood, black leggings, and UGG-style boots.

Theobald is known to frequent Wingham and Mount Forest, as well as, other communities in Huron, Wellington, Perth, Grey and Bruce Counties.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Huron County OPP or Crime Stoppers.