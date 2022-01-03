Menu

Burnaby
January 3 2022 5:09pm
00:22

35-year-old B.C. man reported missing since August

Burnaby RCMP need your help to find a man who has been reported missing. Monte Carpenter is 35-years-old and was last seen in Burnaby in August. His family is concerned for his well-being.

