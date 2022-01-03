Burnaby January 3 2022 5:09pm 00:22 35-year-old B.C. man reported missing since August Burnaby RCMP need your help to find a man who has been reported missing. Monte Carpenter is 35-years-old and was last seen in Burnaby in August. His family is concerned for his well-being. Burnaby RCMP search for missing 35-year-old last seen in August 2021 REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8486208/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8486208/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?