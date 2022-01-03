Burnaby RCMP search for missing 35-year-old last seen in August 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Burnaby, B.C. are seeking public assistance locating a 35-year-old man who has not been seen since August last year.

It’s not unusual for Monte Carpenter to be out of touch with family for several months, police said Monday, but when Carpenter did not reach out over the holidays, relatives contacted the RCMP.

He was last seen in Burnaby, but police said in a news release that he may be living in downtown Vancouver. In an interview, Cpl. Michael Kalanj said officers have already exhausted search options.

Carpenter is described as an Indigenous man, about six feet four inches tall and 240 pounds. He has distinctive tattoos of an eagle on his left upper arm and the name ‘Candice’ on his neck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

