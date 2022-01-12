Toronto Symphony Orchestra names new CEO

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) has named a new chief executive officer.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the TSO said Mark Williams has been appointed CEO.

“Mr. Williams is a senior leader in the orchestra sector, having held positions at the San Francisco Symphony and IMG Artists New York, prior to his current role as Chief Artistic and Operations Officer at The Cleveland Orchestra,” the release reads.

According to the TSO, in his current position, Williams oversees all aspects of artistic planning and programming, touring and orchestra operations.

Cathy Beck, Chair of the TSO Board of Directors, said they are “very pleased and excited to welcome Mark to lead the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.”

“Mark’s strategic acuity, in-depth producing and programming skills, and bold, creative thinking shone through during a very extensive international search,” Beck said in the press release.

“This is an exciting time in the TSO’s history — Music Director Gustavo Gimeno began his leadership with an exhilarating season opener in November and we are on the cusp of celebrating our 100th anniversary.”

Beck said Williams will “build on our momentum and bring his extensive leadership skills to steer the TSO towards even more successes.”

In a statement in the release, Williams said from the first time he felt “palpable chemistry” with the orchestra, board and staff members of the search committee the first time he met them.

Williams said he knew that “leading this incredible organization would be an extraordinary opportunity.”

He said the TSO is an orchestra with “immense musical gifts, big ambitions, limitless energy, and a desire to connect with its community through music.”

“I look forward to forging deep and long-lasting relationships with Torontonians, and getting to know the Toronto Symphony Orchestra’s dedicated patrons, subscribers, and donors,” he said.

Williams said he has worked with Gimeno for “many years” as a guest conductor at The Cleveland Orchestra, adding that he he feels confident that their “strong partnership” will “achieve his artistic vision for Toronto’s great orchestra.”

“My husband Joseph and I are eager to call Toronto, one of the world’s greatest cities, home,” Williams said.

Gimeno, who began his tenure as Music Director this season, welcomed Williams to the TSO.

“I have worked with Mark for many years, and I am really thrilled that he will be leading our great orchestra,” he said in a statement. “I find his experience, talent, determination, motivation and curiosity truly inspiring and I know that I will have an ideal partner.”

Williams, who is from Ohio, earned a bachelor of music degree in horn performance from the Cleveland Institute of Music and Case Western Reserve University.

According to the release, between 2009 and 2012, Williams served the artistic administrator of the San Francisco Symphony.

“Mr. Williams began his career in artist management, holding posts at Columbia Artists Management and IMG Artists, working with artists such as Cecilia Bartoli, Alan Gilbert, Susan Graham, and Dawn Upshaw,” the release reads.

Williams joined The Cleveland Orchestra in 2013, where he has produced several acclaimed productions.

The TSO said Williams will begin his new role as CEO in April of 2022.