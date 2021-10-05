Menu

Canada

Toronto Zoo collaborates with Toronto Symphony Orchestra on digital concert

By Noushin Ziafati The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2021 7:25 pm
Paul Rogers, left, plays the music that was inspired by the Masai giraffes and composed by his son, along side Tim Dawson, during a media unveiling announcing Zoophony at the Toronto Zoo, in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. The digital concert, which will be filmed onsite, is a joint partnership between the Toronto Zoo and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra that will feature original songs created specifically with the Masai giraffes in mind. View image in full screen
Paul Rogers, left, plays the music that was inspired by the Masai giraffes and composed by his son, along side Tim Dawson, during a media unveiling announcing Zoophony at the Toronto Zoo, in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. The digital concert, which will be filmed onsite, is a joint partnership between the Toronto Zoo and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra that will feature original songs created specifically with the Masai giraffes in mind. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo and Toronto Symphony Orchestra have joined forces to produce a concert inspired by the sounds of animals.

The organizations announced a new creative partnership Tuesday, which involves orchestra musicians performing at the zoo.

The performance — dubbed Zoophony — will be filmed at the zoo and a recording will be released to schools on Nov. 22.

The CEO of the Toronto Zoo says the partnership came about after the two organizations brainstormed ways in which they could serve the community during the pandemic.

Dolf DeJong says the zoo and the orchestra wanted to reach students who may need new ways to connect with nature.

Double bassists Tim Dawson and Paul Rogers say one of the concert’s songs, which was written by Rogers’ son, was inspired by Masai giraffes at the zoo.

In one section, the music mimics low humming tones that giraffes make when they gather together at night.

“We’ve never done anything like this,” Rogers said after he and Dawson played a sample of the music at the zoo on Tuesday. “This is a lot of fun.”

DeJong said the Toronto Zoo looks forward to continuing its work with the orchestra to find new and creative ways to serve the community.

“The arts are such a powerful and important way to connect people with nature and nature needs all the help that it can get,” he said.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
