South-end Saint John fire deemed suspicious

The Saint John Police Force and the Saint John Fire Department are investigating a suspicious fire in the city’s south end.
Emergency crews responded to reports of flames shooting out the roof of a vacant building at the corner of Charlotte Street and St. James Street at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters doused the flames but police say the damage is significant.
Police say the fire has been deemed suspicious.
No one was injured, according to a post on the Saint John Fire Fighters’ Facebook page.
The investigation is ongoing.
A fire in the same building in July 2020 sent one person to hospital.
