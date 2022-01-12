Menu

Crime

South-end Saint John fire deemed suspicious

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 5:26 pm
A vacant building damaged by fire at the corner of Charlotte Street and St. James Street in Saint John, N.B., on Jan. 12, 2022. Investigators say the fire is suspicious. View image in full screen
A vacant building damaged by fire at the corner of Charlotte Street and St. James Street in Saint John, N.B., on Jan. 12, 2022. Investigators say the fire is suspicious. Tim Roszell/Global News

The Saint John Police Force and the Saint John Fire Department are investigating a suspicious fire in the city’s south end.

Emergency crews responded to reports of flames shooting out the roof of a vacant building at the corner of Charlotte Street and St. James Street at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters doused the flames but police say the damage is significant.

Read more: Fire in Saint John’s south end sends 1 person to hospital

Police say the fire has been deemed suspicious.

No one was injured, according to a post on the Saint John Fire Fighters’ Facebook page.

The investigation is ongoing.

A fire in the same building in July 2020 sent one person to hospital.

