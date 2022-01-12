South-end Saint John fire deemed suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

The Saint John Police Force and the Saint John Fire Department are investigating a suspicious fire in the city’s south end.

Emergency crews responded to reports of flames shooting out the roof of a vacant building at the corner of Charlotte Street and St. James Street at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters doused the flames but police say the damage is significant.

Police say the fire has been deemed suspicious.

No one was injured, according to a post on the Saint John Fire Fighters’ Facebook page.

The investigation is ongoing.

A fire in the same building in July 2020 sent one person to hospital.