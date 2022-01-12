Plans for two downtown Kelowna, B.C. towers submitted to city staff

Send this page to someone via email

Plans for two towers to be built alongside UBC Okanagan’s future vertical campus in downtown Kelowna, B.C., have now been submitted to city staff.

Mission Group submitted detailed designs for a 30-storey residential tower and a 16-storey office tower at 550 Doyle Ave. to the City of Kelowna. Those towers would stand adjacent to the 32-storey campus being planned by the university, which will include student housing and eight levels of academic space.

“The addition of a downtown university campus as part of a larger comprehensively planned project will epitomize transformative development, catalyzing significant future investment in the City of Kelowna and creating a built environment and place that will influence the culture and identity of Kelowna for generations to come,” reads the document that’s before city staff.

View image in full screen This is one of the renderings of the two towers that will be built alongside UBC O’s vertical campus. Courtesy: The Mission Group

Mission group’s plan is for 287 residential units and 122,459 square feet of commercial office space. The towers will be constructed over a shared underground and above-grade parkade podium, consisting of 461 parking stalls.

There will also be 4,900 square feet of retail at grade.

“This master-planned three tower development will be anchored by indoor and outdoor community spaces, retail amenities, and cultural learning environments that will breathe new life into an evolving downtown,” reads the document.

Kelowna city council will have to grant a height variance for the plan to go through, as the current building limit for the site is 12 storeys.

The Doyle Avenue lot that’s set to be home to this massive development was once the Kelowna Daily Courier and is now a shelter. It was sold in March 2020 to UBC.

