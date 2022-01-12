Calgary city council hears post-mortem on dead event centre deal

Send this page to someone via email

A comprehensive post-mortem by Calgary city council on what led to the end of Calgary’s event centre deal revealed few details not already in the public domain on Wednesday afternoon.

At the council meeting, Stuart Dalgliesh, general manager of the city’s planning department, shared a summary timeline of events that led up to the end of the deal on Dec. 31, 2021.

The timeline showed the pre-construction stage gate – a point in time where both sides of the deal had to mutually agree in order to progress – was delayed eight times due to factors like the onset of the pandemic and escalating costs.

In January 2021, costs exceeded the original estimate. The original deal between CSEC and the City of Calgary was signed in July 2019 and had both sides agree to cover the half cost of the then $550-million event centre. The city was going to provide the land and retain ownership of the building.

The city also agreed to pay $22.4 million to demolish the Saddledome as well as reclamation work on the land.

Dalgliesh said the original costing was based on five other comparable arenas.

A July 2021 meeting between the city and Flames ownership increased the budget to $608.5 million. The city’s share of the costs went up to $287.5 million. The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation was replaced by Calgary Sports and Entertainment (CSEC) as development manager. The requirement for financial security was removed, and the facility fee for non-sporting events went up to 9.5 per cent.

And the stage gate to begin construction was extended to Dec. 31, 2021.

Simultaneous to this, the development permit process was going through its paces.

The pre-application process required a trio of reports: a climate risk assessment, a renewables and low-carbon feasibility study, and a waste reduction project. The first two of those reports were submitted in October 2021.

“The development authority worked with the applicant to incorporate the climate resiliency elements during October and early November. Two climate resiliency elements were reviewed and accepted by the applicant prior to the development authority’s report recommendations,” Dalgliesh said.

On Nov. 18, 2021, the Calgary Planning Commission – the development authority that is independent of city council – recommended sidewalk improvements and climate mitigation on the roof as part of a the list of 70 conditions attached to the development permit. Conditions are regularly attached to development permits for developers to fulfill.

Those conditions raised the bill to $634 million.

“Final costing and budget was still approximately six months away, once construction plans would be complete,” Dalgliesh said Wednesday.

It was after the Nov. 18, 2021 planning commission meeting that CSEC took umbrage with the escalating costs in discussions with the city.

Dalgliesh said the city pledged to return to the Flames ownership group with solutions to the escalated costs.

Of $12.1 million in right of way costs, the city offered to cover $6.4 million for roadway reconstruction.

Of the climate resiliency items that included solar panels and operating costs to get the event centre to net zero by 2035 – $3.9 million in costs – the city offered to help CSEC find grant funding.

Dalgliesh said these offers were made in writing to the Flames ownership group on Dec. 20, 2021.

Calgarians first learned CSEC had pulled out of the event centre deal on Dec. 21, 2021, following a phone call between Gondek and Flames majority shareholder Murray Edwards.

Gondek said at the time it was a “very professional and straightforward” conversation in which Edwards told her CSEC would be unable to make the financial commitment after the development permit for the building was approved.

Because both the city and Flames ownership didn’t agree to move forward through the next stage gate by Dec. 31, 2021, and onto construction, the event centre deal ended.

Dalgliesh said, to date, some $23- to $24-million had been spent to bring the event centre to the brink of the construction phase. Per their agreement, CSEC and the city will split up those costs, as well as the remaining wind-down costs.

On Wednesday, councillors asked about the climate mitigation elements of the event centre and were told those were informed by council’s 2018 decision on climate resilience and mitigation policies.

But councillors heard the 2035 net zero goal was a goal.

“The target date of 2035 was not binding, but it was chosen because it’s an ambitious target that is consistent with the imperatives of climate science that require rapid decarbonization,” Debra Hamilton of the city’s planning department said. “We need some buildings to be meeting this target well in advance of 2050 in order to meet (the city’s net zero) 2050 target.”

Those 2018 policies also had the event centre aim for LEED Silver certification.

“We had agreed, as a project, to target LEED Silver,” Dalgliesh said. “I believe that we would have achieved LEED Silver, even if the climate resiliency pieces had not been added.”

Concordia University economics professor Moshe Lander said the prospect of a new pro hockey arena and event centre still hangs over Calgary, especially after CSEC said it was unable to move forward.

“This type of thing, that there’s always some sort of contention between the city and the sports team itself, it’s pretty common play,” Lander told Global News. “Maybe this is a little bit much to say: ‘We’re pushing away from the deal’ after it was signed and done.

“But the fact that there’s these kind of rancorous negotiations – not surprising at all.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "But the fact that there's these kind of rancorous negotiations - not surprising at all."

Lander said the National Hockey League doesn’t frivolously allow franchises to relocate and “roam wherever they want.”

“Twenty-four (NHL) owners would have to get behind the idea of a relocation to Quebec City or Houston,” the Concordia professor said. “And they’re probably going to try and extract (around) a billion dollars out of them, the way that they got a billion dollars out of ownership groups in Vegas or in Seattle to get them to move.”

Lander said that leaves one option: a return to the negotiation table.

“What has to happen at this point is that both sides realize they’ve only got one negotiating partner here, they have to find a way to make this work,” Lander said.

“And at some point, once the tension calms down, the new mayor can sit down and say: ‘Alright, how do we make this happen?’”

