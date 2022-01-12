Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Hospitalizations surpass pandemic record with 454 in hospital in Manitoba

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 1:36 pm
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks to media prior to the reading of the Speech from the Throne at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, November 23, 2021. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks to media prior to the reading of the Speech from the Throne at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, November 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba is reporting another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past 24 hours, and it breaks a previous record.

The 38-person increase brings the province to 454 COVID patients in hospital, a new record. The former pandemic high of 445 patients was on Dec. 5, 2020, which was before vaccines were available to Manitobans.

Four additional people have died.

Four more people have been admitted to Manitoba ICUs with the virus, bringing that total to 46, public health officials said Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Heather Stefanson, Health Minister Audrey Gordon, Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Jazz Atwal and Head of the Vaccine Task Force, Dr. Joss Reimer, will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Trending Stories

Global News will livestream the press conference in this story.

Read more: Winnipeg’s Bear Clan still active during pandemic, despite ‘small COVID footprint’

The province also reported 1,478 new cases, however, that number is not accurate, due to changes in how the province is collecting COVID-19 case data. Most Manitobans who request a test will receive a rapid antigen test, and the results are not recorded. Those who test positive and meet specific criteria are then given a PCR test, which is recorded.

The backlog of tests has been cleared.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagmanitoba coronavirus tagHeather Stefanson tagdaily covid update tagDaily Coronavirus Update tagAudrey Gordon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers