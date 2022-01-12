Hospitalizations surpass pandemic record with 454 in hospital in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is reporting another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past 24 hours, and it breaks a previous record.

The 38-person increase brings the province to 454 COVID patients in hospital, a new record. The former pandemic high of 445 patients was on Dec. 5, 2020, which was before vaccines were available to Manitobans.

Four additional people have died.

Four more people have been admitted to Manitoba ICUs with the virus, bringing that total to 46, public health officials said Wednesday.

The province is reporting four more deaths, all Winnipeggers: – A man in his 60's

– A woman in her 60's

– A woman in her 80's

– A man in his 90's, linked to an outbreak at Prairie View Lodge — Skylar Peters (@SkylarAPeters) January 12, 2022

Premier Heather Stefanson, Health Minister Audrey Gordon, Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Jazz Atwal and Head of the Vaccine Task Force, Dr. Joss Reimer, will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Global News will livestream the press conference in this story.

The province also reported 1,478 new cases, however, that number is not accurate, due to changes in how the province is collecting COVID-19 case data. Most Manitobans who request a test will receive a rapid antigen test, and the results are not recorded. Those who test positive and meet specific criteria are then given a PCR test, which is recorded.

The backlog of tests has been cleared.

Tuxedo Village Restaurant/Monstrosity burger has been fined seven additional times, including an "information laid" charge. That carries a maximum fine of $1 million, which the courts will determine. — Skylar Peters (@SkylarAPeters) January 12, 2022

