Moncton man dies after car crash on Elmwood Drive

New Brunswick RCMP say a young man from Moncton has died after a single-vehicle crash.
Police say the crash occurred on Elmwood Drive in Moncton at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
RCMP says it is believed the driver, a 22-year-old man, lost control of the vehicle and went into a ditch.
Trending Stories
According to a news release, he was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments