Moncton man dies after car crash on Elmwood Drive

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick RCMP say a young man from Moncton has died after a single-vehicle crash.

Police say the crash occurred on Elmwood Drive in Moncton at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

RCMP says it is believed the driver, a 22-year-old man, lost control of the vehicle and went into a ditch.

According to a news release, he was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Advertisement