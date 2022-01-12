Menu

Canada

Moncton man dies after car crash on Elmwood Drive

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 12:45 pm
New Brunswick RCMP say a young man from Moncton has died after a single-vehicle crash.

Police say the crash occurred on Elmwood Drive in Moncton at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

RCMP says it is believed the driver, a 22-year-old man, lost control of the vehicle and went into a ditch.

According to a news release, he was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

