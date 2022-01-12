Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Halifax woman tests positive during Cuba vacation, calls quarantine a ‘messed up experience’

By Amber Fryday Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 12:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia woman spent days quarantining in Cuban hotel on vacation' Nova Scotia woman spent days quarantining in Cuban hotel on vacation
A Halifax woman is just back from a vacation to Cuba that ended up being longer than planned. She wants other travellers to be prepared after she had to spend days in a quarantine hotel in Veradero. Amber Fryday has more.

A Halifax woman whose vacation to Cuba ended up longer than expected, is warning others about international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jillian White spent days in a quarantine hotel in Veradero, and doesn’t want others to run into the same situation.

Read more: Canada advising against non-essential travel abroad as Omicron spreads worldwide

“I will never go back to Cuba. And, I love Cuba,” she said.

The Canadian government issued a travel advisory against non-essential travel to foreign countries on Dec. 15.

White spoke to Global News on Tuesday, after recently returning from Cuba two days earlier. She had travelled there with a friend and the day before she was supposed to return home, she tested positive for COVID-19 on a PCR test.

Story continues below advertisement

Her friend received a negative result.

White was then taken to a quarantine hotel where she met other travellers in the same situation.

Trending Stories

“It was awful, I was grateful there was others there that I shared this messed up experience with,” she said.

Read more: Travelling during Omicron? Canadians who tested positive for COVID-19 abroad urge caution

After two days, everyone was given the green light to go and were told they were now negative for COVID-19.

“We said, ‘It’s too late to get a flight’, so we called around to get some rooms,” said White.

However, she and the seven others she had befriended were unable to find accommodations in Veradero, and had to stay in a neighbouring town.

“So we got an Airbnb in Boca and said, ‘We’re all going to have one last night together and get out of here and never come back,'” she explained.

She and the others had to buy new one-way tickets back to their home countries because they had missed their return flights home. White’s cousin was eventually able to book one, at an increased price.

Story continues below advertisement

“Since being back, I feel really anxious and kind of just reliving like, ‘Is this real life? Did this really happen?”

Click to play video: 'Travel confusions amid Omicron variant surge' Travel confusions amid Omicron variant surge
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagcovid-19 travel tagNS COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 quarantine tagCOVID-19 international travel tagInternational travel COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 Cuba tagCOVID travel horror stories tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers