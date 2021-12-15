Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 15 2021 6:17pm
02:21

Canadian government advises against non-essential international travel

The Trudeau government has issued an advisory asking Canadians not to travel abroad this holiday season. Morganne Campbell reports.

