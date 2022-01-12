1 man airlifted to hospital after cube van, transport truck collide on Highway 8 in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Cambridge OPP say Highway 8 was closed in the southern end of the city for several hours on Wednesday morning after a collision between a transport truck and a cube van.

OPP say a truck was attempting to back into a construction site at around 7 a.m. as the cube van was headed west on Highway 8 and collided with the trailer.

They say the driver of the cube van was left trapped in the vehicle before he was pried out by firefighters.

Police say an Ornge air ambulance landed at the scene and transported the man to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured as a result of the collision.

Highway 8 was closed between Morrison Road and Vanier Drive until after lunch as officers investigated the collision.