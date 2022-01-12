Winnipeg’s Bear Clan still active during pandemic, despite ‘small COVID footprint’

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeggers of all walks of life are feeling the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19, and then includes local community organizations like the Bear Clan Patrol.

The Bear Clan’s Kevin Walker told Global News on Wednesday that while the organization is still actively hitting Winnipeg streets, the way they operate has changed due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Things have changed a little bit with COVID,” said Walker. “Our den is now shut down for a couple of days due to some COVID concerns — everybody’s fine, everybody’s tested negative, but we are going to shut down until Monday.”

The Bear Clan is still running neighbourhood patrols, but with limited participation for the moment.

“We’re not accepting volunteers right now,” said Walker.

“All of our volunteers want to be out with us — they’re very dedicated to helping out the community, so it’s tough to keep them away.

Story continues below advertisement

“Right now, because we want to keep the COVID footprint small and keep the community members and ourselves safe, we’re just going to run it with coordinators from each chapter.”

The patrol, which covers areas including West Broadway, central Winnipeg, Elmwood and the North End, is focused on winter safety at this time of year, handing out essential items to those in need.

“We are a viable resource in the community, so I think with us (still) being out and about, it gives (people) an opportunity to get warm clothing, hot food, hand-warmers… things like that are really needed right now.

“The weather’s changed a little bit. It’s a little warmer — but it’s Winnipeg. It’s still going to get cold.”

Walker said once COVID numbers go back down, the Bear Clan is looking forward to welcoming back volunteers.

“I know they’re itching to get back and help us out.”

0:38 Bear Clan to begin delivering food hampers amid COVID-19 pandemic Bear Clan to begin delivering food hampers amid COVID-19 pandemic – Apr 8, 2020

Advertisement