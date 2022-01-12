Hand grenade seized as London police arrest Sarnia men at 100 Kellogg Lane

Send this page to someone via email

Two men from Sarnia have been arrested and accused of attempting to sell stolen trading cards at 100 Kellogg Lane in London, Ont.

Some of the stolen goods were obtained during a theft at a business in Sarnia on Dec. 19, 2021, according to London police.

Police say “multiple items were stolen, including several varieties of trading cards marked with individual serial numbers.”

London police added that another business in Sarnia was broken into on Jan. 7 and “unique trading cards” were stolen.

At around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police say two men entered a business at 100 Kellogg Lane, an entertainment complex located in London’s Old East Village, and attempted to sell the stolen trading cards.

“The employees working at the store were aware of the break and enters reported in Sarnia, and contacted police,” police said.

Just under a half-hour later, officers arrived on scene and two men were arrested.

During the arrest, police found brass knuckles and a suspected hand grenade on one of the men, prompting officers to contain the area and evacuate surrounding buildings for public safety reasons.

An explosive disposal unit was dispatched to the scene and at around 5:50 p.m., “the grenade was determined to be inert,” according to police, with the area reopened shortly after.

Police say officers also recovered stolen cards and a binder, which were valued at $11,725 combined.

Two men from Sarnia, both 43 years old, have been jointly charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

One of the men is also charged with possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and failure to comply with a release order.

The two were scheduled to make a first court appearance on Wednesday.