Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec adds 52 new deaths as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise by 135 to almost 2,900

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 11:19 am
Click to play video: 'Anti-vax tax: Quebec to fine unvaccinated who don’t have medical exemptions' Anti-vax tax: Quebec to fine unvaccinated who don’t have medical exemptions
Quebec is putting its foot down on the unvaccinated, with Premier François Legault saying people who refuse to get immunized against COVID-19 will soon have to pay a health-care tax. Mike Armstrong looks at the potentially steep price some Quebecers could face, and how experts are reacting.

Quebec recorded 52 new deaths attributable to COVID-19 on Wednesday as the health crisis continues across the country.

The death toll has reached 12,080 in the province, which has been hard hit by the pandemic and, more recently, the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Hospitalizations remained on the rise again with 135 new patients for a total of 2,877. Of them, 263 are in intensive care units, an increase of eight from the previous day.

READ MORE: Quebec to impose a tax on people who are unvaccinated from COVID-19

In the past 24-hour period, 457 people were admitted and 322 were discharged from hospitals in the province.

Meanwhile, 8,351 new coronavirus infections were reported in the last day — though health officials say that number is not representative of the situation in the province since official testing is limited. The most recent daily tally brings the total caseload to 766,927.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec gave 42,557 tests at screening centres Monday, the most recent day for which that information is available.

Trending Stories

When it comes to vaccination, the province doled out another 107,238 shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, more than 15 million doses have been administered in Quebec.

Read more: Quebec wants to tax people unvaccinated against COVID-19. Can the province do that?

Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote on Twitter that around 7,000 vaccination appointments were made Tuesday, the same day the province announced a tax for the unvaccinated.

Under the plan — which was scant on details — the government said it will impose a health contribution on those who refuse to be immunized. Premier François Legault said they are still working out the amount to be paid, but that it would be “significant.”

There will be an exception for those who have medical exemptions.

with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier

Click to play video: 'Quebec to begin fining the unvaccinated' Quebec to begin fining the unvaccinated
Quebec to begin fining the unvaccinated
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tagQuebec Covid numbers tagQuebec COVID tax tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers