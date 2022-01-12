Goalie facing assault charge after incident at West Niagara hockey tournament

A Niagara Region hockey player is facing an assault with a weapon charge in connection with an incident at a minor hockey tournament last December held in Lincoln and Grimsby.
Police say a goalie used his stick to strike a player in the head during a weekend tournament game at a Beamsville arena.
“The suspect was ejected from the game and tournament. The victim attended a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries,” Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) said in a release.
On Tuesday, detectives arrested and charged the 17-year-old netminder from Grimsby.
Trending Stories
He has since been released and is expected in court on a future date.
Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act of Canada, the player’s identity cannot be made public.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments