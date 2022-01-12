Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Goalie facing assault charge after incident at West Niagara hockey tournament

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 10:26 am
Niagara Regional Police say they have charged a youth who allegedly struck a player with his stick at a 2021 hockey tournament held in Grimsby and Lincoln. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say they have charged a youth who allegedly struck a player with his stick at a 2021 hockey tournament held in Grimsby and Lincoln. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Niagara Region hockey player is facing an assault with a weapon charge in connection with an incident at a minor hockey tournament last December held in Lincoln and Grimsby.

Police say a goalie used his stick to strike a player in the head during a weekend tournament game at a Beamsville arena.

“The suspect was ejected from the game and tournament. The victim attended a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries,” Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) said in a release.

Read more: Hamilton’s Mohawk College to keep remote learning in place for winter semester

On Tuesday, detectives arrested and charged the 17-year-old netminder from Grimsby.

Trending Stories

He has since been released and is expected in court on a future date.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act of Canada, the player’s identity cannot be made public.

Click to play video: 'Parents weigh-in on return to in-person learning' Parents weigh-in on return to in-person learning
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional Police tagassault with a weapon tagNiagara Region tagGrimsby tagLincoln tagfleming memorial arena taggarden city minor hockey taggoalie attacks player tagminor hockey incident tagwest niagara tournament tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers