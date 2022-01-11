Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 11 2022 6:13pm
02:19

Parents weigh-in on return to in-person learning

Students in Ontario will return to the classroom on Monday. Here’s Caryn Lieberman with reaction from families.

