Canada

Prince Edward County fire crews battle blaze at Bayfield Treatment Centre

By Paul Soucy & Megan King Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 9:41 am
Prince Edward County Fire and Rescue crews battled a blaze at the Bayfield Treatment Centre in Consecon. View image in full screen
Prince Edward County Fire and Rescue crews battled a blaze at the Bayfield Treatment Centre in Consecon. Global News

Fire crews in Prince Edward County are at the scene of a structure fire that began early Wednesday.

Prince Edward County Fire and Rescue responded to a call to county road 39 at 2:33 a.m. Wednesday.

The administration building of the Bayfield Treatment Centre in Consecon was “fully involved” when fire crews arrived. According to its website, the Bayfield Treatment Centre offers services to youth who are “experiencing severe externalizing and/or internalizing disorders.”

According to the county, three stations responded to the incident with nine vehicles.

Fire crews will be on scene for a few more hours and have an excavator to access some hot spots.

Fire chief Chad Brown is advising the public to avoid the area as firefighters are expected to be at the scene for most of the morning.

There are no injuries and nobody was in the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

