Two B.C. schools make closure decision: ministry

Two schools have stopped in-person classes in British Columbia, less than two days after most students returned to classrooms following an extended holiday break due to the surging COVID-19 Omicron variant.
The Education Ministry says schools in Hazelton and Surrey recently made the decision.
Ginger Fuller, secretary-treasurer of the Coast Mountain School District, says officials will meet Wednesday to decide when to reopen Hazelton Secondary School to regular classes after it was closed because of a staff shortage, which was the result of “illness.”
The ministry said the independent Bibleway Christian Academy in Surrey has also suspended in-person classes.
No one from the school was immediately available to comment.
Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside says local school administration officials, including principals, make decisions about closing in-person classes and moving to temporary online teaching.View link »
