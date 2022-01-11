Two B.C. schools make closure decision: ministry

Send this page to someone via email

Two schools have stopped in-person classes in British Columbia, less than two days after most students returned to classrooms following an extended holiday break due to the surging COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The Education Ministry says schools in Hazelton and Surrey recently made the decision.

Ginger Fuller, secretary-treasurer of the Coast Mountain School District, says officials will meet Wednesday to decide when to reopen Hazelton Secondary School to regular classes after it was closed because of a staff shortage, which was the result of “illness.”

The ministry said the independent Bibleway Christian Academy in Surrey has also suspended in-person classes.

No one from the school was immediately available to comment.

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside says local school administration officials, including principals, make decisions about closing in-person classes and moving to temporary online teaching.