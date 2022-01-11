SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

Two B.C. schools make closure decision: ministry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2022 7:43 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Parents, teachers anxious as kids head back to school amid Omicron wave' COVID-19: Parents, teachers anxious as kids head back to school amid Omicron wave
B.C. parents and teachers are voicing their anxiety as the province's children prepare to return to in-class learning amid the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grace Ke reports.

Two schools have stopped in-person classes in British Columbia, less than two days after most students returned to classrooms following an extended holiday break due to the surging COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The Education Ministry says schools in Hazelton and Surrey recently made the decision.

Ginger Fuller, secretary-treasurer of the Coast Mountain School District, says officials will meet Wednesday to decide when to reopen Hazelton Secondary School to regular classes after it was closed because of a staff shortage, which was the result of “illness.”

The ministry said the independent Bibleway Christian Academy in Surrey has also suspended in-person classes.

No one from the school was immediately available to comment.

Click to play video: 'B.C. students head back to school and return to in-class learning' B.C. students head back to school and return to in-class learning
B.C. students head back to school and return to in-class learning

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside says local school administration officials, including principals, make decisions about closing in-person classes and moving to temporary online teaching.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
