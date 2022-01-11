Man suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound in Burnaby, B.C. shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A man is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after a shooting in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday night.

Burnaby RCMP say they were called to a possible shooting around Randolph Avenue and Kingsway just after 10 p.m., but the suspects — believed to be two men — had already fled.

Officers found the 43-year-old victim and he was brought to the hospital.

In a Tuesday news release, Burnaby RCMP said the victim is not co-operating with the investigation and they believe he knows the suspects.

“We do not believe the public is in any further danger as this was a targeted incident,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in the release. “If you have any information, please contact investigators.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Burnaby detachment at 604-646-9999.

