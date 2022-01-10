SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec’s public health director Horacio Arruda resigns amid latest COVID-19 wave

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 9:19 pm
Quebec director of public health Dr. Horacio Arruda speaks during a news conference in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
Quebec director of public health Dr. Horacio Arruda speaks during a news conference in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. GMH

Quebec’s public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda has resigned after serving as the province’s top health official throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arruda submitted his resignation in a letter to Premier Francois Legault Monday, which the premier accepted, according to multiple reports.

In the letter, Arruda says he is happy to continue serving Quebecers in a different role in public health, but wants to give the premier the opportunity to make a final decision.

Read more: Quebec sees COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 2,500, another 26 new deaths

“Do not see this as my abandoning the role, but rather an offer for you to re-evaluate the situation, after several waves and in the context of a constantly evolving situation,” the letter reads in French.

Arruda has been at Legault’s side at the government’s COVID-19 briefings since the start of the pandemic and has helped lead the province’s response, including the crafting of public health measures.

He had been in the position as Quebec’s public health director for nearly 12 years.

His replacement has not yet been announced. Global News has reached out to Legault’s office for more information.

More to come…

