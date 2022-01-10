Quebec’s public health director Horacio Arruda resigns amid latest COVID-19 wave

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda has resigned after serving as the province’s top health official throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arruda submitted his resignation in a letter to Premier Francois Legault Monday, which the premier accepted, according to multiple reports.

In the letter, Arruda says he is happy to continue serving Quebecers in a different role in public health, but wants to give the premier the opportunity to make a final decision.

“Do not see this as my abandoning the role, but rather an offer for you to re-evaluate the situation, after several waves and in the context of a constantly evolving situation,” the letter reads in French.

Arruda has been at Legault’s side at the government’s COVID-19 briefings since the start of the pandemic and has helped lead the province’s response, including the crafting of public health measures.

He had been in the position as Quebec’s public health director for nearly 12 years.

His replacement has not yet been announced. Global News has reached out to Legault’s office for more information.

