Pedestrian hit by school bus in mid-December dies from injuries

A man hit by a school bus in central Hamilton in mid-December has died in hospital, according to police.

The deceased, who’s name is being withheld, succumbed to his injuries last Tuesday as a result of the Dec. 14 incident at Cannon Street East and Kenilworth Avenue North in Hamilton.

“A 71-year-old Hamilton man was crossing the roadway when a 57-year-old male driving a small school bus struck him,” a police spokesperson said in a release on Monday.

“There were no children on the bus at the time of this collision.”

The investigation into the fatal collision is on-going and no charges have been laid.

Detectives are still seeking witnesses to the incident, which they say happened after 7 a.m.

Hamilton had 15 fatal motor vehicle collisions in 2021. Eight involved pedestrians.