Murder charges laid in 2020 death on Mistawasis First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A death investigation lasting over a year has resulted in murder charges against two Saskatchewan men.

Troy Watson, 36, was reported to be unconscious outside a home on the Mistawasis First Nation on the evening of Nov. 17, 2020.

He was then declared dead by paramedics.

A cause of death was not released, but Saskatchewan RCMP launched a homicide investigation.

On Monday, RCMP said charges have been laid after the lengthy investigation.

Roy Lasas, 20, from the Mistawasis First Nation is charged with second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Another man from the First Nation is also charged with second-degree murder, but cannot be named as he was a youth at the time of Watson’s death.

Both individuals were scheduled to appear this morning in Prince Albert provincial court.

RCMP said the charges were laid after consultation with the Crown prosecutor’s office.

1:48 Mother speaks out after daughter’s death in double homicide Mother speaks out after daughter’s death in double homicide – Jan 2, 2022