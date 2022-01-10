Menu

Crime

Murder charges laid in 2020 death on Mistawasis First Nation

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 11:58 am
rcmp logo placard office View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP said charges have been laid in the lengthy investigation into the November 2020 death of Troy Watson on the Mistawasis First Nation. Courtesy: RCMP

A death investigation lasting over a year has resulted in murder charges against two Saskatchewan men.

Troy Watson, 36, was reported to be unconscious outside a home on the Mistawasis First Nation on the evening of Nov. 17, 2020.

He was then declared dead by paramedics.

Read more: Homicide investigation launched after man’s death on a Saskatchewan First Nation

A cause of death was not released, but Saskatchewan RCMP launched a homicide investigation.

On Monday, RCMP said charges have been laid after the lengthy investigation.

Roy Lasas, 20, from the Mistawasis First Nation is charged with second-degree murder.

Another man from the First Nation is also charged with second-degree murder, but cannot be named as he was a youth at the time of Watson’s death.

Both individuals were scheduled to appear this morning in Prince Albert provincial court.

RCMP said the charges were laid after consultation with the Crown prosecutor’s office.

