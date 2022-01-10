SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Clinics for LTC workers in need of 3rd of COVID-19 vaccine to be held in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 11:51 am
Click to play video: 'The latest developments as Canada continues to fight against Omicron' The latest developments as Canada continues to fight against Omicron
Omicron continues its surge across Canada and provinces are feeling the pinch. Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch talks about the latest COVID-19 headlines, including hospitalizations, burnout and herd immunity.

Waterloo Region says it is teaming up with a local company that specializes in long-term care for COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will focus on long-term care staff.

“We’re very appreciative that peopleCare, with Home and Community Care Support Services Waterloo Wellington, will be helping Region of Waterloo staff to administer third doses to long-term care home workers,” medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang stated.

Read more: ICU admissions continue to grow as Ontario reports 11,959 new COVID cases

“The additional health human resources support at this time means we can administer more third doses and protect the most vulnerable members of our community and those who care for them.”

Click to play video: 'Ontario faces pressure to reopen schools as virtual learning takes toll on kids, parents' Ontario faces pressure to reopen schools as virtual learning takes toll on kids, parents
Ontario faces pressure to reopen schools as virtual learning takes toll on kids, parents

The clinics will be held at the Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic on Jan. 10 and 11 as well as on Jan. 17 and 18.

Read more: Ontario will soon identify incidental COVID hospitalizations, spokesperson says

They will be staffed by both employees of the region and peopleCare Communities in an attempt to get more people who work in the industry a third dose ahead of the province’s mandated deadline of Jan. 28.

The region says the clinics will be open to all long-term care workers in the area and that companies will be providing information to their employees about how they can sign up for an appointment.

