Health

ICU admissions continue to grow as Ontario reports 11,959 new COVID cases

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 9, 2022 10:54 am
TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2021 A security officer wearing personal protective equipment talks with a woman at the entrance of a COVID-19 assessment center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Dec. 24, 2021. Canada's cumulative COVID-19 cases surpassed 1,950,000 as of Friday afternoon, with the total hitting 1,957,058, including 30,139 deaths, according to CTV. (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press). View image in full screen
The number of people currently seeking help in intensive care units (ICU) for COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals continues to rise, the latest provincial data suggests.

New numbers released on Sunday said that 412 people are now receiving care in ICUs across the province after testing positive for COVID-19. That marks an increase of 27 since Saturday.

According to Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliott, the seven-day rolling average of COVID-19-related patients in Ontario ICUs now sits at 322.

Read more: Ontario will soon identify incidental COVID hospitalizations: spokesperson

However, the number of people hospitalized in Ontario with COVID-19 dropped slightly on Sunday, as the virus continues to spread widely across the province.

The data said 2,419 people are currently in Ontario hospitals after contracting the novel coronavirus, a drop of 175 since Saturday.

On Saturday, 2,594 people were in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, marking the highest the figure had been since the pandemic began.

What’s more, 385 people were in ICUs due to COVID-19. Of those individuals, 219 were on a ventilator.

However, Elliott noted in a post on Twitter, that not all hospitals report data on weekends.

According to Elliott, by Sunday, 28,457,813 vaccines had been administered in Ontario, with more than 133,000 doses given on Saturday.

“91.1 per cent of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 88.4 per cent have two doses,” she wrote.

Click to play video: 'Calls for urgent safeguards in Ontario long-term care homes' Calls for urgent safeguards in Ontario long-term care homes

The latest data suggests there have been 878,591 COVID-19 cases in Ontario since the pandemic began.

The province reported 11,959 new cases on Sunday.

To date, there have been 10,366 COVID-19-related fatalities in Ontario. Twenty-one new deaths were reported on Sunday.

More to come…

— with a file from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

