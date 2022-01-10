Cold weather alert issued for Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s Medical Officer of Health has issued a cold weather alert for the city that will go into effect Monday night.

A cold weather alert is issued when current or anticipated temperatures are at or below -15C or -20C with the wind chill.

The Medical Officer of Health for the City of Hamilton has issued a Cold Weather Alert effective tonight. A Cold Alert is issued when current or anticipated weather conditions are at or below -15C or -20C with wind chill. Learn more: https://t.co/guKbvi86BS #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/SaAKuxirPd — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) January 10, 2022

“The City of Hamilton has notified community agencies who work with people that are vulnerable and experiencing homelessness. Each of those agencies will implement their policies and procedures with regards to cold weather,” reads a statement released by the city on Monday.

“Select City of Hamilton Recreation Centres are available during regular customer service hours for those who need to keep warm. Select community partner agencies are offering warm places as drop-in during cold alerts.”

The statement also says Covid19 precautions are in place for all sites to protect residents.

The medical officer of health also says the best way to protect yourself is to stay indoors, but if you must go outside, these are some tips to stay safe:

• Dress in layers of clothing. Keep inner layers dry. Wet clothing increases the risk of cold injury.

• Protect your face, ears and hands with a scarf, hat, and gloves.

• To protect your feet, socks must be dry. Wool is a good material to keep your feet dry.

• Drink warm fluids, but avoid caffeine and alcohol.

• Avoid strenuous exercise.

Members of the public can also report the location of a person in need of shelter to the Salvation Army at 905-527-1444 Ext. 0.

The alert will remain in place until a cancellation notice is issued by the city.