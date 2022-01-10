Menu

Crime

7-hour standoff in Lindsay ends with 1 arrested, weapon seized: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 11:01 am
Police in Lindsay were involved in a standoff with a man at a rooming house on Saturday night. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay were involved in a standoff with a man at a rooming house on Saturday night. Global News Peterborough file

A near seven-hour police standoff in Lindsay, Ont., ended with one man being arrested and a weapon being seized early Sunday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 8 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a man who had pointed a firearm at another resident at a rooming house on Division Street. Police say the resident called them after leaving the house.

Officers set up a containment area around the residence and say the man refused to leave during negotiations with officers.

The City of Kawartha Lakes OPP’s tactical response unit (TRU) assisted and assumed control of containment of the house and area, police said.

Several hours later, investigators received a warrant to enter the residence and search the premises.

Around 2:35 a.m. Sunday, police say the TRU members entered the residence and took the man into custody. Officers seized a replica firearm.

Alexander LeClair, 35, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breach of conditions of a release order not to possess any weapons or firearms, and failure to notify of a change of address.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Lindsay, police said.

