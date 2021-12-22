2 people arrested after 7-hour standoff at motel in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police arrested two people peacefully after a seven-hour standoff at a motel in Kitchener on Tuesday.

At around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, police say officers were called to the Fairway Inn and Suites Motel near King Street East and Morgan Avenue for a reported assault.

The officers found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the officers’ investigation found that he had been assaulted and threatened with a gun.

Currently on scene in the area of King Street East and Morgan Avenue in Kitchener for an assault investigation. There will be an increased police presence in the area. Please avoid. More information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/ZAC5MKTk2S — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) December 21, 2021

They then located three suspects at the motel but they refused to co-operate, police say.

The officers waited for seven hours to get a warrant before they made the arrest.

A 28-year-old Kitchener woman gave herself up at around 11 a.m., police say.

A 33-year-old Kitchener man and a 38-year-old Kitchener woman were arrested peacefully.

The two women were charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The man is facing a multitude of charges, including kidnapping, forcible confinement and assault causing bodily harm, as well as robbery and firearms charges.

Police say the victim knew the suspects prior to the incident.