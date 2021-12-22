Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 people arrested after 7-hour standoff at motel in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 10:26 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police arrested two people peacefully after a seven-hour standoff at a motel in Kitchener on Tuesday.

At around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, police say officers were called to the Fairway Inn and Suites Motel near King Street East and Morgan Avenue for a reported assault.

Read more: SIU clears Waterloo police officer after man’s face fractured during August arrest

The officers found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the officers’ investigation found that he had been assaulted and threatened with a gun.

Story continues below advertisement

They then located three suspects at the motel but they refused to co-operate, police say.

Trending Stories

The officers waited for seven hours to get a warrant before they made the arrest.

A 28-year-old Kitchener woman gave herself up at around 11 a.m., police say.

A 33-year-old Kitchener man and a 38-year-old Kitchener woman were arrested peacefully.

Read more: 2 men in custody after officers foil break-in in Cambridge, Waterloo police say

The two women were charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The man is facing a multitude of charges, including kidnapping, forcible confinement and assault causing bodily harm, as well as robbery and firearms charges.

Police say the victim knew the suspects prior to the incident.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKing Street East Kitchener tagMorgan Avenue Kitchener tagFairway Inn and Suites Motel tagFairway Inn and Suites Motel Kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers