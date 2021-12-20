Menu

Comments

Crime

2 men in custody after officers foil break-in in Cambridge: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 11:47 am
Waterloo Regional Police say they prevented thousands of dollars in construction materials from going missing from a Cambridge construction site early Monday morning. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say they prevented thousands of dollars in construction materials from going missing from a Cambridge construction site early Monday morning. Getty Images

Waterloo Regional Police say they prevented thousands of dollars in construction materials from going missing from a Cambridge construction site early Monday morning.

Police say they were called to a construction site near Grand Avenue South and Fraser Street at around 3:40 a.m. for the incident.

Read more: 150 youths involved in brawl in downtown Kitchener, Waterloo police say

They say officers arrived to find a pair of suspects attempting to make off with building materials from a construction site.

They say the men were arrested and all of the materials returned to their proper owner.

Read more: Police called to Waterloo school after boy allegedly brought BB gun to class

Police say the two Cambridge men, aged 58 and 34, have been charged with break and enter and theft over $5,000.

