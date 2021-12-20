2 men in custody after officers foil break-in in Cambridge: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they prevented thousands of dollars in construction materials from going missing from a Cambridge construction site early Monday morning.

Police say they were called to a construction site near Grand Avenue South and Fraser Street at around 3:40 a.m. for the incident.

They say officers arrived to find a pair of suspects attempting to make off with building materials from a construction site.

They say the men were arrested and all of the materials returned to their proper owner.

Police say the two Cambridge men, aged 58 and 34, have been charged with break and enter and theft over $5,000.