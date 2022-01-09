Fire at Calgary’s Mustard Seed, one man with ‘significant burns’

A man has significant burn injuries from a fire at the Mustard Seed Wellness Centre in the downtown core.
Calgary firefighters were called to 1010 Centre Street south on Saturday around 10:30 p.m.
Fire crews said the blaze was contained to one suite due to a working fire suppression system.
EMS said the man remains in hospital with significant burn injuries that are “potentially life-threatening.” No one else was injured.
The fire department is investigating a cause.
