Crime

Fire at Calgary’s Mustard Seed, one man with ‘significant burns’

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted January 9, 2022 10:43 pm
File: A Calgary Fire Department fire truck en route to a emergency call. View image in full screen
File: A Calgary Fire Department fire truck en route to a emergency call. Getty Images

A man has significant burn injuries from a fire at the Mustard Seed Wellness Centre in the downtown core.

Calgary firefighters were called to 1010 Centre Street south on Saturday around 10:30 p.m.

Fire crews said the blaze was contained to one suite due to a working fire suppression system.

Read more: Cold weather hampers three-alarm firefighting effort in southeast Calgary

EMS said the man remains in hospital with significant burn injuries that are “potentially life-threatening.” No one else was injured.

The fire department is investigating a cause.

