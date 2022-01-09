SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Interior Health says COVID-19 rapid tests are temporarily unavailable

By Yasmin Gandham Global News
Posted January 9, 2022 2:50 pm
A negative rapid response COVID-19 antigen test results pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Dec. 10. View image in full screen
A negative rapid response COVID-19 antigen test results pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Dec. 10. The Canadian Press file

COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are temporarily unavailable at the Interior Health community collection centres in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

COVID-19 testing is available, but an appointment is necessary at a designated testing site.

Appointments can be made online through the COVID-19 Test Booking form 24 hours a day or over the phone at 1-877-740-7747.

Read more: Testing for COVID-19 — Is a throat swab better at detecting Omicron?

Interior Health is advising residents that a COVID-19 test is not necessary when you have no symptoms, even if you are a close contact of someone who has tested positive. A test is also not needed if you are experiencing symptoms but are able to manage at home.

Individuals with symptoms should self-isolate for five days and until they are able to resume regular activities.

PCR tests are also by appointment only. Priority is given to people at higher risk including people age 66 and older, children four and younger, health-care workers, and people living in settings where isolation from others is difficult.

Read more: ‘Why do I feel guilty?’ — Some tap other provinces for COVID-19 rapid tests

For more information on booking a COVID-19 test, visit interiorhealth.ca.

 

