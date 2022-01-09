Interior Health says COVID-19 rapid tests are temporarily unavailable

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are temporarily unavailable at the Interior Health community collection centres in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

COVID-19 testing is available, but an appointment is necessary at a designated testing site.

Appointments can be made online through the COVID-19 Test Booking form 24 hours a day or over the phone at 1-877-740-7747.

Interior Health is advising residents that a COVID-19 test is not necessary when you have no symptoms, even if you are a close contact of someone who has tested positive. A test is also not needed if you are experiencing symptoms but are able to manage at home.

Individuals with symptoms should self-isolate for five days and until they are able to resume regular activities.

PCR tests are also by appointment only. Priority is given to people at higher risk including people age 66 and older, children four and younger, health-care workers, and people living in settings where isolation from others is difficult.

For more information on booking a COVID-19 test, visit interiorhealth.ca.