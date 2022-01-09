SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Toronto holds 2 COVID vaccination clinics for education workers as cases climb

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 9, 2022 12:50 pm
Toronto holds 2 COVID vaccination clinics for education workers as cases climb - image View image in full screen
John Tory / Twitter

In a push to vaccinate all education workers ahead of back-to-school, the city of Toronto is holding two COVID-19 immunization clinics on Sunday.

In a press release, the city said the clinics are part of its efforts to “support the province and school boards reopening schools to in-class learning as planned on January 17.”

Story continues below advertisement

The clinics are being held at Woodbine Mall and the Scarborough Town Centre.

Read more: Toronto to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics for teachers, students as cases climb

Toronto’s Mayor John Tory, who helped to open the clinic at Woodbine Mall Sunday morning, thanked education workers.

“We are ramping up school vaccination efforts so that the province and the school boards can reopen in-class learning as planned on January 17,” he said in the release Sunday. “Today’s City-run clinics are just two of the many clinics being held by Team Toronto to help support a safe return to in-person learning as soon as possible.”

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

In a post on Twitter, Tory said walk-in third dose appointments have been added for education workers at Woodbine Mall and Scarborough Town Centre on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. ET.

Those looking to get their vaccine will need to provide proof of education employment.

He said only the Moderna Spikevax vaccines are being administered.

On Jan. 16, two additional city-run clinics will be held to offer COVID-19 vaccines to education workers.

“School staff are being notified and booked by school boards through their appointment booking system,” the release reads.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the city, more than 939,000 eligible Toronto residents have had their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest numbers released Jan. 4 suggest that 89.5 per cent of residents aged 12 and up have had at least one COVID-19 shot, while 86.7 per cent have had two doses.

The data also said more than 46 per cent of children between five and 11 have received their first COVID-19 shot, while seven per cent have had two doses.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagToronto Covid tagCOVID Toronto tagcovid teachers tagteachers covid tagcovid vaccines teachers tagteacher covid vaccines tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers