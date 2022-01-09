Man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Toronto’s east end: police

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision that left a 78-year-old man dead in the city’s east end last week, police say.

Toronto police say 21-year-old Paras Goyal was arrested on Saturday. He has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

Police said on Thursday, the 78-year-old man was struck while crossing Lawrence Avenue, east of Brockley Drive. According to police, a vehicle hit the man in the eastbound lanes and failed to remain at the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Goyal is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 18.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.