Crime

Man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Toronto’s east end: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 9, 2022 12:00 pm
Click to play video: 'New video appears to show moments before fatal Scarborough hit-and-run' New video appears to show moments before fatal Scarborough hit-and-run
WATCH ABOVE: Global News has obtained video appearing to show the moments before a fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough on Thursday.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision that left a 78-year-old man dead in the city’s east end last week, police say.

Toronto police say 21-year-old Paras Goyal was arrested on Saturday. He has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

Read more: Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in Toronto’s east end: police

Police said on Thursday, the 78-year-old man was struck while crossing Lawrence Avenue, east of Brockley Drive. According to police, a vehicle hit the man in the eastbound lanes and failed to remain at the scene.

Trending Stories

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Goyal is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 18.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

