Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in Toronto’s east end: police

A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run in Toronto’s east end Thursday evening, police say.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Lawrence and Midland avenues at 7:42 p.m.
Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was without vital signs. The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a car.
A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News they transported the victim to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Trending Stories
Police later said the male victim died in hospital.
Roads are expected to be closed in the area for several hours.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments