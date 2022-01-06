Menu

Crime

Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in Toronto’s east end: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 9:07 pm
Police at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Toronto's east end Thursday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Toronto's east end Thursday. Global News

A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run in Toronto’s east end Thursday evening, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Lawrence and Midland avenues at 7:42 p.m.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was without vital signs. The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a car.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News they transported the victim to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police later said the male victim died in hospital.

Roads are expected to be closed in the area for several hours.

