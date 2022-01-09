COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 837 new cases based on PCR lab results

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 837 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday based on PCR lab tests.

There were 541 cases in Central Zone, which includes Halifax. The other cases were 133 cases in Eastern Zone, 90 cases in Northern Zone and 73 cases in Western Zone.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 4,144 tests the previous day.

The province noted that the spike in testing and positive results means public health is delayed in following up with people after their tests. All people who test positive should contact their own close contacts.

Public Health is prioritizing contact tracing in long-term care, healthcare facilities, correctional facilities, shelters and group settings.

As of Friday, the province changed isolation rules for most people who test positive for COVID-19 and their close contacts. For the most part, fully vaccinated Nova Scotians and children aged 11 and younger will have to isolate for seven days following the onset of symptoms or a positive test if asymptomatic. The requirement was previously 10 days.

An unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, or immunocompromised person who tests positive must isolate for a minimum of 10 days.

Meanwhile, most public school students are set to begin remote learning on Monday, after the province reversed course and said students would indeed be learning from home for one week.

Classrooms are now scheduled to open on Jan. 17 for in-school learning.

