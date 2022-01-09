Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 837 new cases based on PCR lab results

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 9, 2022 10:44 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia hospitals struggling with staff shortages' Nova Scotia hospitals struggling with staff shortages
Nova Scotia’s health-care system is reaching critical levels as hundreds of workers across the province remain in isolation due to COVID-19. While Nova Scotia has reduced the isolation period from 10 days to seven for the general public, health-care workers must still isolate for 10 days. Alicia Draus reports.

Nova Scotia reported 837 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday based on PCR lab tests.

There were 541 cases in Central Zone, which includes Halifax. The other cases were 133 cases in Eastern Zone, 90 cases in Northern Zone and 73 cases in Western Zone.

Read more: N.S. health-care system at ‘breaking point’ as hundreds of workers remain off job

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 4,144 tests the previous day.

The province noted that the spike in testing and positive results means public health is delayed in following up with people after their tests. All people who test positive should contact their own close contacts.

Public Health is prioritizing contact tracing in long-term care, healthcare facilities, correctional facilities, shelters and group settings.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday, the province changed isolation rules for most people who test positive for COVID-19 and their close contacts. For the most part, fully vaccinated Nova Scotians and children aged 11 and younger will have to isolate for seven days following the onset of symptoms or a positive test if asymptomatic. The requirement was previously 10 days.

Trending Stories

Read more: The new COVID-19 isolation rules for N.S. and how they are about to change

An unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, or immunocompromised person who tests positive must isolate for a minimum of 10 days.

Meanwhile, most public school students are set to begin remote learning on Monday, after the province reversed course and said students would indeed be learning from home for one week.

Classrooms are now scheduled to open on Jan. 17 for in-school learning.

Click to play video: 'Child poverty rates underpin Nova Scotia school decision' Child poverty rates underpin Nova Scotia school decision
Child poverty rates underpin Nova Scotia school decision
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagNova Scotia COVID-19 tagNS COVID-19 tagnova scotia covid tagNS Omicron tagOmicron NS tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers