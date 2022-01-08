Menu

Sports

B.C.’s Kripps wins bronze in World Cup two-man bobsled

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 8, 2022 5:49 pm
Justin Kripps and Ryan Sommer of Canada, seen here congratulating each other in Lativa on Jan. 1, 2022, placed third in two-man bobsled action in Winterberg, Germany, on Jan. 8. View image in full screen
Justin Kripps and Ryan Sommer of Canada, seen here congratulating each other in Lativa on Jan. 1, 2022, placed third in two-man bobsled action in Winterberg, Germany, on Jan. 8. Roman Koksarov / The Associated Press

Francesco Friedrich of Germany won Saturday’s two-man bobsled race at Winterberg, Germany, while Canada’s Justin Kripps joined him on the podium with a third-place finish.

Friedrich earned the 100th medal of his World Cup career, including one claimed in a team event in 2013. He teamed with Alexander Schueller to win in 1:49.78, getting his 13th victory in his last 14 World Cup two-man events.

Germany also got the silver, with the sled of Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer finishing in 1:50.11.

Read more: Canada wins bronze in World Cup monobob, four-man races at Winterberg

Kripps, from Summerland, B.C., and Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., were third in 1:50.63.

“We were happy with the race today,” Kripps said. “We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent.

“That’s what we’re working on right now as well as testing some equipment.”

Vancouver’s Chris Spring and Jay Dearborn of Yaker, Ont., were 10th.

Gold medalist Justin Kripps discusses his 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic experience – Feb 28, 2018

MONOBOB

Trending Stories

Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. got her fourth women’s monobob victory of the season on Saturday, the 25th overall win of her career in major international competition.

Australia’s Breanna Walker was second, and Germany’s Laura Nolte was third. American Kaillie Humphries, a Calgary native, took fourth, meaning the Americans joined Canada as the only nations with two sleds in the top six spots.

Toronto’s Cynthia Appiah was the top Canadian in fifth place. Melissa Lotholz of Barrhead, Alta., was sixth and Christine de Bruin of Stony Plain, Alta., was eighth.

Meyers Taylor had the fastest time in the first heat and the second-best time in the second heat. She finished in 1 minute, 58.76 seconds. Walker’s time was 1:58.93 and Nolte’s was 1:59.01.

Meyers Taylor has 19 wins in traditional two-person World Cup races, two more in world championship events and now four in monobob.

The monobob event will be part of the Olympic program for the first time at the Beijing Games, meaning women’s bobsledders now have two medal events.

UP NEXT

Sunday has a women’s bobsled race, then a four-man event.

Building for Beijing: Speed skater Courtney Sarault
© 2022 The Associated Press
