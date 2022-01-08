SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
At least 1 missing amid flooding, landslides in U.S. Pacific Northwest winter storm
Canada

COVID-19: Quebec reports 44 deaths as hospitalizations climb to 2,296

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 8, 2022 12:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Vaccines passports to be required to buy alcohol and cannabis at SAQ, SQDC stores' Vaccines passports to be required to buy alcohol and cannabis at SAQ, SQDC stores
WATCH: Vaccines passports to be required to buy alcohol and cannabis at SAQ, SQDC stores

Quebec is reporting 44 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Saturday and 163 more people admitted to hospital, for a total of 2,296.

This is the highest daily death toll in nearly a year.

READ MORE: Omicron FAQ: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 variant

The sharp increase from the day prior, when health officials reported 27 deaths, marks the worst tally since Jan. 27, 2021, when 45 deaths were reported.

This data is however according to Santé Québec‘s daily COVID numbers sheet, which differs from the information on its site, which also differs from the daily data listed on Quebec’s Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) website.

According to the Santé Québec daily sheet, 16 more people were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, for a total of 245.

The health data shows that the province reported an additional 15,928 new infections and administered 59,499 tests on Friday, with a positivity rate of 24.5 per cent.

There are currently 1,150 active outbreaks in the province.

— with files from The Canadian Press

