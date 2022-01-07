Menu

Ahmaud Arbery's killers sentenced to life in prison

Crime

RCMP: Impaired driver arrested in Portage la Prairie after smashing into vehicle, hydro pole

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 11:38 pm
A 19-year old man faces impaired driving charges after crashing his car into a hydro pole in Portage la Prairie.
A 19-year old man faces impaired driving charges after crashing his car into a hydro pole in Portage la Prairie. RCMP/Submitted photo

RCMP has laid impaired driving charges after a 19-year-old man smashed into another vehicle and then a hydro pole in Portage la Prairie Thursday night.

Police were called to the intersection of 3rd Street NE and 6th Avenue NE just before 10:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

It was determined the driver fled the scene on foot after hitting the pole. He was arrested soon after at a nearby residence and after a breath sample was taken, police say he was found to be over the legal limit.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Dredin Tyrone Peters from Long Plain First Nation faces multiple charges and was scheduled to appear in a Portage la Prairie court Friday morning.

