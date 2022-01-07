RCMP: Impaired driver arrested in Portage la Prairie after smashing into vehicle, hydro pole

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP has laid impaired driving charges after a 19-year-old man smashed into another vehicle and then a hydro pole in Portage la Prairie Thursday night.

Police were called to the intersection of 3rd Street NE and 6th Avenue NE just before 10:30 p.m.

RELATED: Impaired driving in 2021 exceeds 2020, 2019 numbers

It was determined the driver fled the scene on foot after hitting the pole. He was arrested soon after at a nearby residence and after a breath sample was taken, police say he was found to be over the legal limit.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Dredin Tyrone Peters from Long Plain First Nation faces multiple charges and was scheduled to appear in a Portage la Prairie court Friday morning.

Advertisement