Impaired driving in 2021 exceeds 2020, 2019 numbers: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP said impaired driving is up compared with the previous two years.

The numbers come as stats released earlier this year show impaired driving infractions were on track to beat 2020 numbers.

Manitoba RCMP reported a total of 1,848 Criminal Code offences and immediate roadside suspensions related to impaired driving this year as of Dec. 17. That figure stood at 1,738 for 2020 and 1,843 for 2019.

The lower numbers in 2020 may have been due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statistics Canada says between February 2020 and 2021, police services across the country reported a 14 per cent decrease in charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

Impaired driving causing bodily harm or death charges were also down by 33 per cent, according to the report.

During this timeframe, people were encouraged to stay home and were also under numerous lockdowns to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

No holiday check stop campaign, again

While Manitoba RCMP have cancelled their holiday check stop again this year due to pandemic concerns, Mounties are making it clear they will be patrolling highways around the clock.

They also encourage anyone who may see a dangerous or impaired driver to call 911 right away.

