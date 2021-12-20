Menu

Crime

Off-duty Winnipeg police officer charged with drunk driving

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 1:48 pm
Police said they were called to a single-car crash on Belmont Avenue near Salter Street just after midnight on Saturday. View image in full screen
Police said they were called to a single-car crash on Belmont Avenue near Salter Street just after midnight on Saturday. Shane Gibson/Global News

An off-duty cop was busted for driving drunk on Saturday and has been arrested.

Police said they were called to a single-car crash on Belmont Avenue near Salter Street just after midnight on Saturday. There, they found a car that had crashed into a tree.

The driver, the only person in the car, was “believed to be impaired,” said police.

Click to play video: 'Week 2 Holiday Checkstop Numbers' Week 2 Holiday Checkstop Numbers
Week 2 Holiday Checkstop Numbers

The man, 52, who has been a police officer for more than 19 years, was arrested and charged with impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol level over .08.

“As directed by the Criminal Code, he was released on an Appearance Notice,” said police.

The province’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, will be monitoring the case.

