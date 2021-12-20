Off-duty Winnipeg police officer charged with drunk driving

Send this page to someone via email

An off-duty cop was busted for driving drunk on Saturday and has been arrested.

Police said they were called to a single-car crash on Belmont Avenue near Salter Street just after midnight on Saturday. There, they found a car that had crashed into a tree.

The driver, the only person in the car, was “believed to be impaired,” said police.

The man, 52, who has been a police officer for more than 19 years, was arrested and charged with impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol level over .08.

“As directed by the Criminal Code, he was released on an Appearance Notice,” said police.

The province’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, will be monitoring the case.