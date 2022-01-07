Regina’s residential roads snow-plowing plan delayed further as snowfall continues

Send this page to someone via email

Regina city crews are back in storm mode.

As flurries continue to blanket all parts of Regina streets, winter crews’ primary focus has shifted to poviding ice control on busy roads and intersections, as well as monitoring road sections prone to blowing snow.

This weekend, crews will address where the gusting winds have brought snow, as well as perimeter areas of the city. However, if snowfall levels exceed five cm, crews will then shift to expressways, arterials, hospital routes and high-traffic residential areas.

The systematic plowing involves 573 km of roads cleared within 60 hours of the snowfall ending. In addition, sidewalks close to city facilities, parks and transit stops will be cleared.

Snow routes have been declared, and residents are not allowed to park on them from 6 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 9.

This recent delay is expected to last until mid to late next week. The city will advise residents when the plan is expected to recontinue.

As always, residents are encouraged to take extra caution when driving. Keep yourself, passengers and operators safe by staying back at least 3.5 car lengths — or 15 metres — from the equipment.