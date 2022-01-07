York Region expands COVID-19 booster shot eligibility

Send this page to someone via email

York Region is expanding the eligibility for COVID-19 booster doses as the virus continues to spread widely across the region.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon, the Municipality of York said it is expanding eligibility for booster doses to individuals aged 18 and up if it has been at least three months (84 days) since they received their last dose.

Last month, the region restricted booster doses to those 50 and older.

“To date, York Region Public Health’s COVID-19 booster strategy has emphasized providing added protection to those who were most at risk of severe illness and hospitalization, and together with our partners, we have successfully vaccinated over half of this 50 plus population,” Dr. Barry Pakes, York Region’s medical officer of health, said in the release.

Effective January 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., #YorkRegion is expanding booster dose eligibility to individuals 18+ if at least three months (84 days) have passed since their last dose. Approximately 30,000 appointments will be available to be booked at https://t.co/ibR67xYnxI. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9yglr8gM2P — York Region (@YorkRegionGovt) January 7, 2022

Pakes said the region will also create prioritized appointments for those in the education sector “as part of our support for a return to in-person learning.”

According to the release, on Jan. 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET, approximately 30,000 booster dose appointments will be made available across all York Region COVID-19 clinics for:

People aged 18 and up

Health-care workers and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings such as long-term care home and retirement home staff and designated caregivers.

Those who received a complete series of a viral vector vaccine, such as two doses of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

People who received a vaccine not approved by Health Canada.

First Nation, Inuit or Métis adults and their non-Indigenous household members aged 16 and older.

People 12 years old and up who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are also eligible to receive their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine if it has been at least 56 days since their last dose.

The municipality says those who are eligible can book an appointment online or by phone at 1-877-464-9675. According to the release, booster doses will be offered by appointment only.

Appointments for a booster dose are also available at some pharmacies and through Ontario’s provincial booking system.

According to the municipality, the Moderna Spikevax vaccine is being offered to those 30 and over.

The release said adult Pfizer vaccines will be provided at “select clinics” for individuals between 18 and 29 years old.