Rocket Report: There’s a new Kydd in town

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna Rockets were slated to play the Vancouver Giants on Friday night, but that game was postponed on Thursday due to WHL COVID-19 protocols.

With Vancouver’s roster featuring four players on COVID-19 protocols earlier this week, a light, game-day skate for Kelowna on Friday morning at Prospera Place turned out to be more of a full-on practice.

The ice session, though, gave the franchise some much-needed time to welcome the team`s latest acquisition: Adam Kydd.

On Wednesday, the Rockets sent Steel Quiring to Calgary for Kydd, a versatile and veteran forward who racked up 4 goals and 15 assists for the Hitmen this season.

After a number of negative COVID tests, the 19-year-old hit the ice with his new teammates on Friday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was really good. Lots of great guys and they welcomed me with open arms,” Kydd told Global News.

Asked to describe his play, Kydd said “I like to think of myself as a pass-first, pretty smart player.

“I like to make plays, I love offence, but you can also count on me in the d- zone.”

2:09 Rocket Report: Quintin Laing enjoying his return to the Rockets organization Rocket Report: Quintin Laing enjoying his return to the Rockets organization – Nov 19, 2021

“He’ll play in our top six,” Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton said of his team’s newest player.

“I will give a little more depth to the coaching staff, to have another player who can certainly put in some power-play time. I also think he’s just a good character guy.”

However, Kydd wasn’t the only new face on the ice on Friday, as Kelowna recently added a third goaltender to the lineup: 6-foot-4 Jari Kykkanen.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was going to go the NCAA route and go to college, but Bruce called me and gave me too good of an offer to refuse,” said Kykkanen.

2:14 Rocket Report: Getting the power play back on track Rocket Report: Getting the power play back on track – Dec 3, 2021

The 17-year-old netminder from Regina looked smooth between the pipes in practice.

Kykannen was playing for the Drayton Valley Thunder in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, but chose to trade a scholarship at Penn State to become embroiled in a full-blown goaltender battle in the WHL.

“He’s in here and we’ll be going with three for now, but he’s certainly a goaltender of the future here for sure,” Hamilton said.

Based on that comment, it won’t be long before local fans get a look at Kykkanen in action.

Barring any more COVID-19 cancellations, Kelowna is back in action on Saturday night at Prospera Place, as they host the Portland Winterhawks.

Story continues below advertisement

2:07 Rocket Report: Noland Flamand working to avoid the ‘sophomore jinx’ Rocket Report: Noland Flamand working to avoid the ‘sophomore jinx’ – Dec 10, 2021