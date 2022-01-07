673 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region on Friday as active case count approaches 5,000

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 673 more positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 30,023.

The rolling seven-day average number of new daily cases now sits at 578.1.

A total of 13,598 COVID-19 tests have also been conducted in the area over the past week as the region continues to feel the effects of the Omicron variant.

For the second straight day, there were no COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area, leaving the death toll at 317, including four victims this month.

Another 232 people were also cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases in the area to 24,789.

This leaves the area with 4,720 active COVID-19 cases, a new high water mark for the region.

Among those cases are 69 people who are in area hospitals as a result of the virus, including nine patients who are in need of intensive care.

Waterloo Public Health announced 10 new COVID-19 outbreaks, raising the total number in the area to 39. This includes five new ones in long-term care homes, four in congregate settings and one at Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

Waterloo Public Health reports that there have now been 1,126,987 COVID-19 vaccinations in the area, 8,854 more than it announced on Thursday.

As has been the case recently, a large portion of those were people getting a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine as 186,823 have now done so, which is 8,001 more than 24 hours earlier.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported the most patients in hospital with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic at 2,472 as the province continues to deal with the Omicron wave.

The province also reported 11,899 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The provincial case total now stands at 853,270.

Over the last three days, there were 13,339 new infections on Thursday, 11,582 reported on Wednesday and 11,352 new cases on Tuesday. However, due to recent testing eligibility changes, the province warns the counts are an underestimate of the true spread of the virus in the community.

For the regional breakdown, 2,405 cases were recorded in Toronto, 1,745 in Peel Region, 965 in York Region, 742 in Halton, 656 in Ottawa and 508 in Simcoe-Muskoka. All other local public health units reported fewer than 500 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,315 as 43 more virus-related deaths were added. Officials noted 42 of the deaths occurred in the span of 10 days.

