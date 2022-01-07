Plenty of open COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Waterloo Region for those aged 5 to 11

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region says it has thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments available for those aged five to 11 that can be booked through its website.

“Parents/guardians of 5-11 year olds are strongly encouraged to get their children vaccinated as soon as they’re eligible,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, medical officer of health, stated.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5-11.”

While there has been a rush to create new appointments for those getting a third dose, the region has continually set aside some for people in that age group.

The region says more than 45 per cent of kids in that age group have now been vaccinated, although the number of new vaccinations has slowed of late with that total only having increased by one per cent over the past week.

For those that have gotten their children a first dose of vaccine, the region says they can get a second dose at a shorter interval.

While the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends a second dose eight weeks (or 56 days) after the first, the interval can be shortened to as little as three weeks (or 21 days).

A third dose has only been recommended for children with a small number of immune-compromising conditions.