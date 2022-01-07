SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Plenty of open COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Waterloo Region for those aged 5 to 11

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 1:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Families, medical experts weigh benefits of shorter interval between COVID vaccine doses for children' Families, medical experts weigh benefits of shorter interval between COVID vaccine doses for children
With rising COVID-19 case counts in schools, some families wonder whether getting their children fully vaccinated sooner than the eight weeks recommended by NACI is a better choice – Dec 13, 2021

Waterloo Region says it has thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments available for those aged five to 11 that can be booked through its website.

“Parents/guardians of 5-11 year olds are strongly encouraged to get their children vaccinated as soon as they’re eligible,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, medical officer of health, stated.

Read more: Cambridge COVID-19 vaccination clinic moves to hockey hub model to increase capacity

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5-11.”

While there has been a rush to create new appointments for those getting a third dose, the region has continually set aside some for people in that age group.

The region says more than 45 per cent of kids in that age group have now been vaccinated, although the number of new vaccinations has slowed of late with that total only having increased by one per cent over the past week.

Read more: COVID-19 — Waterloo police chief says 93 members are off the job

For those that have gotten their children a first dose of vaccine, the region says they can get a second dose at a shorter interval.

While the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends a second dose eight weeks (or 56 days) after the first, the interval can be shortened to as little as three weeks (or 21 days).

A third dose has only been recommended for children with a small number of immune-compromising conditions.

