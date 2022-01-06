SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Cambridge COVID-19 vaccination clinic moves to hockey hub model to increase capacity

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 4:04 pm
This will allow the area’s largest clinic to increase the number of patients its sees by 5,400 as it will now be able to accommodate around 14,000 in total per week. View image in full screen
This will allow the area’s largest clinic to increase the number of patients its sees by 5,400 as it will now be able to accommodate around 14,000 in total per week. Global News

As the battle against the Omicron variant continues, Waterloo Region continues to look for ways it can get more doses of COVID-19 vaccine into residents’ arms at a quicker pace.

On Thursday, it announced that the Cambridge Pinebush clinic would shift its mode of operations to the hockey hub model.

This will allow the area’s largest clinic to increase the number of patients its sees by 5,400, as it will now be able to accommodate around 14,000 in total per week.

The region says the hockey hub model “has proven to be an efficient and convenient way to deliver vaccines” as it can administer more vaccines with fewer clinical staff than in the past.

Those who need an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination can book on the region’s website.

